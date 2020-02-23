Quentin Tarantino And Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday.

Quentin Tarantino is now a father. The director and his wife Daniella welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, E! News reports.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” a rep for the director said.

Reporting from The Jerusalem Post suggests that the baby was born at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. Pick is an Israeli model and actress. The couple announced the pregnancy last August, only nine months after they were married in November of 2018. Quentin and Daniella were married in Los Angeles.

Daniella is the daughter of Israeli singer/songwriter Tzvika Pick, and the two first met while Quentin was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. The director, now 56, got engaged to Pick, now 36, in June 0f 2017. Quentin had never been married before, and has said that his work as a director had monopolized his time in the past.

“The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth. There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private,” a source told E! News. Daniella’s representation also suggested that the ceremony was quiet and intimate.

The news of Quentin’s first child comes as he wraps up an awards campaign for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, his latest film. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars, and Quentin spent months on the campaign trail promoting the film. He was nominated for his work on the film’s screenplay, as well as for his direction.

Now that his family is growing, the Pulp Fiction director has suggested that he may be almost ready to step away from the movie business. In an interview with GQ Australia in July, the director said that he plans on making just one more film.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies,” he said.

In that interview, Quentin also spoke about how he developed Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and wound up casting Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in the film’s lead roles. The director also said he’d been working on the film on and off for almost six years, and that he’d spent his whole life doing research for the project. The film, which is an ode to the Hollywood of 1969, was a chance for Quentin to use his knowledge of that era toward making a film, the director said.