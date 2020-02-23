Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In A Plunging, Leopard-Print Dress: ‘Miami Nights’

Alexa Collins is showing off yet another eye-popping look on Instagram that has her 807,000 followers talking for more reasons than one.

The bikini model took to her account on Sunday to share a duo of smoking hot new snaps that brought some serious heat to her feed. The images appeared to have been captured last night when the 24-year-old enjoyed a fun evening out in the Miami Design District. She was seen posing in the middle of the sidewalk with the glow of street lights and buildings illuminating her as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

Alexa was certainly dressed to impress for her night out on the town. She rocked a beautiful wrap dress from Hot Miami Styles that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The garment boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, but that wasn’t the only element of her outfit that captivated the attention of her audience.

The blond bombshell put on quite a busty display thanks to her dress’s plunging neckline. It fell far past her chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her fans — though nobody seemed bothered by the skin-baring display. Alexa’s dress also featured a thin tie belt that was knotted high up on her hips to cinch the number and accentuate her trim waist.

Upping the ante of the Florida hottie’s look was its high-low cut. The front half grazed just to the middle of her thighs, allowing her to show off her toned legs. The back hem fell down to her ankles and flowed behind her in the gentle breeze.

Alexa completed her jaw-dropping look with a pair of wedge sandals that featured long, white ties that wrapped up her ankles. She carried a small purse in her hands and sported a dainty choker necklace for just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses fell to her shoulders in waves, and she wore a stunning combination of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show some love for the steamy double Instagram update. It has earned over 6,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Alexa’s feed, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her look.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one person wrote.

“You’re so pretty it’s unbelievable,” said another.

“Alexa you look awesome in that beautiful dress!!!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown an NSFW amount of skin on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, the model shared a sizzling video to her page that saw her rocking a sexy green bikini that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with fans and racked up over 12,000 likes.