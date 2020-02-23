Aussie Hottie Olivia Mathers Stuns In A Strappy, Snakeskin Bikini In New Addition To Her ‘Swimwear Gallery’

Olivia Mathers is showing off her killer figure again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Aussie hottie took to her account on Sunday morning to expand her “swimwear gallery” even more with a smoking hot new snap that brought some serious heat to her feed. In the photo, Olivia was seen standing inside a house between a set of floor-to-ceiling windows that let in just the right amount of sunlight. She stretched one arm up high and rested it on the wall next to her as she peered through one of the openings with a sultry stare.

Though not on the beach, Olivia still decided to flaunt her insane physique in a minuscule bikini in the steamy shot because of the “lifestyle & confidence they encourage.” She opted for a strappy two-piece from Heart of Sun Swim in a gray-and-white snakeskin pattern that accentuated her gorgeous, all-over tan. As per usual, the swimwear boasted a seriously racy design that did way more showing than covering up, though the blond bombshell’s 570,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW ensemble.

Olivia stunned in a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. The piece also featured a set of very tiny, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. For a unique twist, the garment had a set of extra-long ties that wrapped tight around the model’s toned midsection to highlight her flat stomach and slender frame.

To complete the look, the Australian beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her swimwear. The number allowed Olivia to flaunt her toned legs and curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which also teased a glimpse of her peachy derriere. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw further attention to her trim waist and abs.

In the caption of her post, Olivia told her fans not to be shocked that she was back in a bikini, and it certainly did not seem like they were. Rather, the babe’s audience went wild for the snap, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 17,000 likes within its first four hours of going live. Dozens even took their admiration a step further and left notes in the comments section complimenting the stunner’s jaw-dropping look.

“Wow! Such a stunning pic,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia was “definitely body goals.”

“You always look amazing, especially in bikinis!” commented a third.

“You define beauty,” quipped a fourth.

Fans don’t have to scroll far down Olivia’s Instagram feed to get another look at her in a bikini. Earlier this week, the model shared another set of snaps that saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in an asymmetrical two-piece. That look also proved popular, earning more than 22,000 likes.