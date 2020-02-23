Former WWE Star Eva Marie Shows Off Stunning Figure In Leopard Print Crop Top

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle flaunted her gorgeous assets in a recent clip she shared to Instagram. The former WWE star, who used to go by the stage name Eva Marie, teased her fans with a teaser video that showed a hint of her sexy attire.

The 35-year-old showed off her inner animal with a white leopard-print crop top. The top seemed to a tad too small as her cleavage seemed to nearly pop out from their confines. Her toned arms and washboard abs were also on display as she showed off her outfit.

Eva Marie paired the racy top with high-waist jeans. The pants clung to her slim thigh and hips and proved that the former pro-wrestler definitely still takes care of her athletic physique.

The brunette cornrowed her hair away from her face for a fierce yet trendy look. She accessorized with her wedding ring, a watch, and a pair of killer shades. She defined her brows and wore a natural-looking nude lip to complete her feisty look.

In the very short clip, Eva Marie is seen sitting down. The geotag suggests that she was taking some time off in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The beauty appears to be relaxing as she takes the selfie video. Of course, she knew that she looked smoking hot and wanted to share the moment with her legion of fans.

Eva Marie became one of the most well-known female wrestlers on WWE in only a short span of time. It’s little wonder that she boasts a following of over 4.3 million fans. She has since moved away from the wrestling franchise to concentrate on her acting career and build her own fitness empire. The bombshell also regularly posts snippets of her everyday life to keep her fans engaged.

This particular NSFW video quickly gained more than likes in the few hours since she posted it. Her fans love the fact that Eva Marie is not your conventional glamor or fitness model. They rewarded the clip with more than likes and plenty of comments.

While the majority of followers simply posted an emoji or two to show their appreciation. Others wanted to leave Eva Marie a few words to let her know what they thought of the clip.

One fan couldn’t contain his excitement and wrote, “WOW!!!! I love the video! You have such a breathtakingly beautiful and mesmerizing body! I absolutely love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six pack abs of steel Natalie! Keep the pump going!”