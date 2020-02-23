Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Turquoise Bikini On The Beach

Actress Elizabeth Hurley tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video update in which she rocked a tiny turquoise bikini and bold patterned swimsuit cover-up.

Elizabeth didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate exactly where the video was taken, but the background featured lush greenery, palm trees, and a pristine sandy beach. However, some of her latest Instagram updates indicated that she was in the Maldives, so it’s likely that her latest sizzling video was taken from the same tropical destination. She did tag Cheval Blanc Randheli, a luxury property in the Maldives, in the post.

The swimsuit she rocked was from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In the short video clip, Elizabeth donned a skimpy turquoise string bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini bottoms featured a chain detail on the sides, stretching over her hips, and had an otherwise simple cut. The look showcased Elizabeth’s ample assets to perfection. She finished it with a long-sleeved swimsuit cover-up that stretched all the way to her ankles. It was crafted from a printed blue fabric that was semi-sheer, floating around her toned physique.

At the beginning of the video, Elizabeth twirled around a palm tree as she smiled at the camera, before scampering off down the sand towards the ocean. Her long brunette locks hung down in tousled waves, and she added a few accessories, including a pair of dangling earrings and some sunglasses. The bombshell’s physique was enviable and she appeared to be having a blast in the tropical slice of paradise.

Elizabeth’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and the post received over 174,600 likes within just two hours. The post also racked up 779 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to shower Elizabeth with praise.

“Those legs!” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Another commented “wow you look absolutely incredible.”

One fan referenced Elizabeth’s simple caption, and said “”Beautiful” is definitely the key word there.”

Another follower couldn’t help but be captivated by Elizabeth’s physique, despite her age, and said “that body, still got it” followed by a flame emoji.

The British bombshell shared the post just a day after she showed off her physique in a tiny pink bikini, also with some chain detailing. As The Inquistr reported, Elizabeth posted the sizzling video in the skimpy bikini in order to advertise a coupon that was available for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.