Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul On Twitter After He Disses Her Boyfriend, Zayn Malik: ‘Go To Bed’

Early on Sunday morning, YouTuber Jake Paul decided to start a Twitter feud with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik, after the was allegedly rude to him despite Paul claiming he spoke to him nicely. Malik’s girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, clapped back at Paul shortly after for attempting to diss Malik in a public forum.

Last night, both Malik and Paul were in Las Vegas to watch the fight between boxers Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Fury defeated Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title. Malik tweeted out a photo of himself in attendance at the event, saying that he had a great night and was proud that Fury was representing the British.

Paul is claiming that sometime during the night, he approached the singer, and Malik got angry with him. The YouTuber tweeted that he “almost had to clap up” Malik after the singer allegedly told him to “f*ck off for no reason.” He repeatedly spelled Malik’s name wrong in his tweet.

“[S]top being angry cause u came home along to ur big a** hotel room,” Paul wrote, seemingly indicating that Malik didn’t cheat on his girlfriend.

The YouTuber didn’t stop there. He followed up with another tweet shortly after claiming that Malik yelled at him and proceeded to make a passive-aggressive comment about “childhood stars.”

While Malik has yet to comment on Paul’s inflammatory comments, Hadid had no problem firing back at the internet celebrity.

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**,” tweeted the model.

.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit ???????? what a fight.. incredible night pic.twitter.com/Z0OFC4DARm — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 23, 2020

The overwhelming majority of fans on social media came to Malik and Hadid’s defense, slamming Paul for trying to start a fight with the popular singer. Fans of both Malik and Hadid were quick to praise the model’s response and called her a “queen” for “dragging” Paul.

“GIGI ENDING JAKE PAUL IS THE STRONG FEMALE CONTENT WE NEEDED TODAY!!!!” tweeted one user.

“LISTEN i don’t give a flying f*ck if you ship zigi or not, gigi is a queen and she ended jake paul,” said another person.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hadid and Malik had publically confirmed their reunion earlier this month when she called him her “Valentine” on one of her Instagram accounts. The pair have been on-and-off for a few years now, but E! News reports that they rekindled their relationship once more in December of last year and have been going strong ever since.