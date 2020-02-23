UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Tight Pink Mini Skirt & Crop Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update that was packed with color. The picture was taken in Beverly Hills, California, as Arianny specified in the geotag of the post, and she wore an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova. Arianny has rocked many Fashion Nova pieces on her Instagram page before, and her latest look was colorful and accentuated her hourglass physique.

Arianny wore a bright pink crop top with long sleeves and a neckline that wasn’t quite a turtleneck, but was fairly full coverage. The top didn’t reveal any of her cleavage, but it clung to her toned physique, showing a hint of her ample assets. Several inches of her toned stomach were on display before the waistband of her mini skirt started.

The UFC bombshell paired the crop top with a matching mini skirt in the same bold pink fabric. The mini skirt had a figure-hugging fit and was so tight it almost looked painted on. The picture was cropped right at her thighs, so not much of her legs were visible. However, fans could see that the skirt showcased plenty of her sculpted stems.

The beauty posed in front of a bright printed wall, and in the first snap, she brought one hand to her face in a dramatic pose while the other rested on her hip. Her brunette locks tumbled down in soft curls, and she had a soft pink hue on her lips as well.

In the second snap from her update, Arianny turned towards the wall. However, she didn’t give her fans a peek at how the tight mini skirt showed off her pert derriere, as the photo was cropped right at her hips. She pursed her lips slightly as she posed with her hands on her hips, showing off her curves for the camera.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the pink post, and it received over 35,600 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Sara Underwood. Many of Arianny’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

“So unique and so beautiful,” one fan said.

Another fan referenced her caption, and said “there should be a telenovela titled “Arianny” starring who else… YOU. You already know I’m gonna watch that show hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Saturday Night my beautiful and gorgeous angel.”

“How is this photo so perfect?” one fan questioned.

Another kept things simply and just said “gorgeous.”

Her latest Instagram update didn’t showcase too much skin, but Arianny frequently poses in much more revealing attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the UFC bombshell rocked a tiny sequin bikini in a snap she shared from a tropical location.