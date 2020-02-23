Daniella Chavez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Jeweled, Crochet Bikini

Popular Instagram model Daneilla Chavez gave her followers something to get excited about when she shared a snap on Saturday that showed her looking smoking hot in a bikini. The sexy two-piece was crocheted and adorned with jewels, and left little to the imagination.

Daniella’s swimsuit was a made of turquoise yarn. The top had narrow, triangle cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. Thin, sandy brown straps held the the top around her neck and around her chest. There wasn’t much to the matching bottoms, which were held around her waist with wider brown straps. The suit also had jewels attached to it, giving it a bit of sparkle. The top had jewels in the center of the cups, drawing the eye to her breasts. Jewels were also at the top of the bottoms.

The photo was taken at the beach. The teal water rolling ashore several feet behind her matched the color in her bathing suit.

While the scenery my have been lovely, the photo was all about Daniella and her provocative pose. She faced the camera and sat on her knees with her legs slightly parted. The pose emphasized her small waist, flat abs and the curve of her hips as well as her toned thighs. She arched her back slightly, flaunting her voluptuous chest. She held one hand up to the side of her face as gave the camera a sultry look. The wind blew her hair across part of her face.

The model wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a bold red lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of hoop dangle earrings.

Daniella wrote the caption in Spanish. A translation from Google translate revealed that the said it was a nice weekend.

Many of her admirers thought the post was especially nice, as they left flame and heart emoji in the comment section.

Others found a little bit more to say about the enticing image.

“look absolutely amazing and beautiful daniella,” one follower told her.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman,” sad a second fan.

“Exquisite, prepossessing, ravishing, dazzling, pretty and comely,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Your gonna give me a heart attack your beauty is undeniable,” joked a fourth admirer.

Earlier in the month, Daniella flaunted her backside in a hot pink string bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach.