‘General Hospital’ Fans Want Katelyn MacMullen To Get A Daytime Emmy For Her Heartbreaking Willow Scenes

Actress Katelyn MacMullen gave all that she had in her scenes this week on General Hospital and fans think that she should receive a Daytime Emmy for her role as Willow Tait. The former school teacher just found out that her child is not Wiley and that her real baby died shortly after Brad brought him home. Her heartbreaking scenes took place on Friday as viewers braced themselves for the tears.

Willow has been protecting Wiley with everything that she had in her, thinking that he was her son that she gave up to be adopted by Brad and Lucas. She hand picked them to raise her child and now she finds out that her baby is dead and Michael’s is alive. General Hospital viewers knew that this was going to be a heart wrenching time for Willow and it proved to be correct. They were so impressed by MacMullen’s scenes that they see an Emmy in her future.

“@katey_macmullen If you don’t get nominated for a daytime Emmy for your scenes on today’s episode of #GH, there’s no justice! You had me sobbing. Gut wrenching! Bravo!!” one Twitter user said.

“Dear @katey_macmullen get your @DaytimeEmmys speech ready. You nailed it so hard today! #GH #WillowTait @GeneralHospital Beautiful, haunting, heartbreaking scenes!!!” another fan said.

Chase has to tell Willow the truth about Wiley. Her world is about to change forever.

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/W6V93NYlVI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2020

Even MacMullen’s co-stars were impressed by her performance last week on General Hospital. Josh Swickard, who shared the gut wrenching scenes with her as he broke the bad news to her, told his on-screen love that she slayed it. Eden McCoy, James Patrick Stuart, and Sofia Mattsson all praised the actress for making them cry and breaking their hearts with her screams and tears. Parry Shen, whose character was totally responsible for her grief, shared his perfect thoughts on her scenes.

“Just watched today’s show. And just as I suspected — you made me feel like complete crap. Fantastic job!” he told her.

How will Willow get through this now? The Inquisitr had previously detailed that she will be dealing with her grief, but she may be pushing Chase away. He wants to help her get through this tough time, as seen in the previews for Monday’s General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Willow will be having quite a hard time dealing with the truth. Her future is uncertain now that she knows that Wiley is not hers. Rumors are swirling that she and Michael will end up together, but that has not been confirmed just yet.