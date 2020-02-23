‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That TJ Proposes To Molly, But It May Not Go As Planned

Last week on General Hospital, TJ Ashford asked for the ring from his mother so that he can propose to his girl, Molly Lansing. He has big plans for the special evening when he will get down on one knee to ask her to marry him. All hints lead to him doing just that, but things may take an unexpected turn for this young couple.

Molly and TJ have been dating for a while now. Although they are not seen on screen much at all these days, they do pop up when needed. Now it looks like they will be having some upcoming scenes that may have them headed to the altar soon, or maybe not. General Hospital spoilers coming from Soap Central says that Molly is torn by something. That seems to suggest that TJ pops the big question that has her pondering on what to do.

In addition, spoilers also tease that TJ will be given something to think about. He is all in for Molly becoming his wife, but she may possibly suggest that things are fine just the way they are or that they don’t really need to put a ring on it in order to continue their relationship.

Happy Halloween guys!???????????? I hope you enjoy today’s episode as well! Love y’all ! @GeneralHospital @Marvel @MarvelStudios Call me when you’re ready to cast the next Cap! ???? pic.twitter.com/zo4wZTnzzR — Tajh Bellow (@TajhBellow) October 31, 2019

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Molly had practically scoffed at all the wedding hubbub since she was helping to plan a friend’s wedding. She told TJ that her friend has been acting like a Bridezilla and that downplayed all of it. His face showed how disappointed he was hearing what she had to say about weddings. He was already planning the perfect proposal for her and wasn’t too thrilled to hear that from her right at that moment.

Will Molly say yes on the spot or will she want to ponder on the proposal from TJ? It sounds like Alexis will enter the picture as more General Hospital spoilers say that she will be offering support for her daughter. That could be about Sam, but the timing suggests that it’s Molly who may be getting some advice from her mom.

At this point, it sounds like the idea of having a big wedding is what bothers Molly so much. She is a practical girl who doesn’t like a big fuss. She and TJ are obviously in love, but something seems to be getting in the way of her saying yes.

General Hospital fans are anxious to see how this all plays out this week. There could be wedding bells ringing soon. Of course, there is a lot of chaos going on in Port Charles recently that may eventually involve the Ashford family.