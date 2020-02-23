Ron DeSantis More Popular In Florida Than Donald Trump, Says Poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval ratings remain exceptionally high. The governor is more popular in his state than President Donald Trump, according to a new University of North Florida/ First Coast News poll.

Per The Hill, only 21 percent of Floridians disprove of the job DeSantis is doing as governor. Sixty five percent of those surveyed approve of his job performance.

It is not only GOP voters that think highly of the governor, however — independents and Democrats do as well. Among Florida Republicans, DeSantis’ approval rating is 72 percent. Sixty five percent of independents view him favorably, as well as 46 percent of Democrats.

As Michael Binder, director of the university’s Public Opinion Research Lab, explained, DeSantis’ decision to focus on issues that resonate with voters, regardless of party affiliation, is paying off.

“The governor’s job approval ratings are quite high. The governor’s focus on issues that draw support from both parties, such as increased teacher pay and the environment, has garnered support from Democrats and Independents, while not alienating his Republican base.”

DeSantis’ overall approval rating was even higher in October, when it reached 72 percent, with the governor enjoying strong support from Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike.

Trump’s approval ratings in the Sunshine State are much lower than DeSantis’. Fifty one percent of Floridians disprove of Trump’s job performance, and 47 percent approve. Furthermore, the president’s numbers in Florida are slightly lower than nationwide, recent research suggests.

According to Gallup polling, earlier this month, Trump’s national approval rating rose to an all-time high of 49 percent. The president’s approval rating among Republican voters is 94 percent, and 42 percent among independents. Impeachment and acquittal appear to have caused the spike, improving not only Trump’s, but also the Republican Party‘s numbers across the board.

Forty eight percent of Americans now identify as Republicans, compared to 44 percent of those who identify as Democrats. The GOP’s image has also improved, surging past 50 percent for the first time since 2005.

Trump has suggested on a number of occasions that the Democratic impeachment effort is boosting his approval ratings. In a Twitter message posted earlier this month, he sarcastically thanked Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, adding that she is also helping the GOP win important Senate races.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Hoax has lifted Republican Congressional Polls (she lost the House once before!), and my Polls, WAY UP, which was expected, but it has had a great effect on Republican Senate races, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Colorado and Arizona. Thanks!” he tweeted.