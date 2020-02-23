Fitness Model Lisa Morales & Her Husband Show Off Acrobatic Moves In A Video That Went Viral

Lisa Morales and her husband, Jason Duke, recently shared an Instagram video that she reports went viral. The fitness model and her spouse showed off their acrobatic skills with some flip moves in a clip that garnered thousands of views and likes. But Jason paid the price for lifting his wife to new heights.

Lisa made her simple workout outfit look smoking hot in the video clip. She wore a white sports bra that revealed her ripped abs, toned arms, and plenty of cleavage. She paired the top with gray leggings with a mesh overlay. The mesh detail emphasized her booty with its sweetheart high-waist cut.

Jason looked dapper in a coordinated outfit down to the shoes. He wore a royal blue t-shirt, black shorts with blue stripes, and black-and-blue sneakers. His muscular arms hinted that he would easily be able to handle Lisa’s lithe body in the move.

The bikini model wore her hair in a messy bun, yet she still appeared put together with a full face of makeup. The application included a defined eyebrow, mascara, and brown eyeshadow. The fitness model accentuated her full mouth with a nude lipstick, and as usual, Lisa looked flawless.

In the clip, Lisa turned on the camera and quickly ran back to her husband. The Latina beauty put her head between his knees before scooting forward until they were toe-to-toe. In the meantime, Jason placed his elbows around her hips so that his hands were dangling behind her derriere.

The conversation between husband and wife was particularly funny as Lisa was nervous about the move. She kept telling her husband, “Oh my God, I’m really scared,” as he patiently waited for her to reach for his hands through her knees.

“This is not right! How is this right? No!”

When she finally placed her palms in his, Jason said, “I’ve got you,” but that didn’t mean that Lisa would go through with the stunt.

“Babe I’m scared,” she said.

“Ready?” Jason asked.

“I don’t know about this?” Lisa worriedly let him know.

But Jason was ready to go. Just before he pulled her hands, he asked her if she was ready.

“No!” Lisa screamed.

But Jason persisted.

“You’re going to do a front flip. Ready?”

“No. I can’t!” Lisa panicked.

But, Jason pulled her hands and Lisa did a forward somersault with his assistance. Lisa screamed all the way through before landing firmly on her feet. They looked into each other’s eyes and smiled before the video was cut.

Lisa has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram alone, and many responded to the video. It’s little wonder that the clip did so well on TikTok, where it garnered an incredible amount of views and went viral. In the caption of her Instagram post, Lisa let followers know that Jason hurt his shoulder after the move.

As one fan said, “Omg, this was so good!!!!! Poor Jason but this was legit.”