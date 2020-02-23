Amy Klobuchar Says She ‘Exceeded Expectations’ With Fifth-Place Finish In Nevada

According to Politico, with a little less than 50 percent of precincts reporting, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has been declared victorious in the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses. Sanders came in first with around 46 percent, leaving his closest competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, nearly 30 points behind, at approximately 19 percent.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third, with around 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts fourth with 10 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota finished fifth, with 4.5 percent of county delegates. She is, nevertheless, putting a positive spin on her performance, according to NBC News.

Speaking with a group of supporters at a rally in her native Minneapolis, Klobuchar said that she “exceeded expectations” once again. “I always note that a lot of people didn’t even think that I would still be standing at this point,” the senator said. “They didn’t think I’d make it through that speech in the snow,” she added, referring to the weather conditions she had to deal with during her announcement speech in February 2019.

After thanking her supporters for the success she has had so far, Klobuchar pitched herself as the unity candidate for moderate and conservative Democrats, announcing that she will soon hold rallies in South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and North Dakota.

Klobuchar also took a shot at President Donald Trump, stating that it is a “badge of honor” for her to be name-checked by Trump at one of his rallies. According to the senator, the fact that Trump decided to talk about her during a campaign event earlier this week demonstrates that she has become a top contender.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who are tired of the mudslinging and the name-calling, will have a place to call home this November and that has been our mission from the beginning,” she said.

Klobuchar’s main competitor in the moderate lane is Biden, who — despite finishing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire — came in second in Nevada, setting himself up for a potential surge in the state of South Carolina. During a speech on Saturday, Biden declared that his campaign is “alive,” while taking shots at Sanders and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Buttigieg held a speech as well, focusing his attention on Sanders. The former South Bend mayor accused the Democratic frontrunner of pushing for an “ideological revolution” that would alienate many Democrats. Sanders’ prominent surrogate, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio immediately hit back. “Dude, show some humility,” he said.