John & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Mady Proudly Poses At College Game Day Far Away From Home

The 19-year-old 'Kate Plus 8' star is all smiles as she says 'Go Orange!'

Mady Gosselin showed off her school spirit at a college basketball game this weekend. The 19-year-old daughter of Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin proudly posed with a bestie as she cheered on the Syracuse University Orange as they faced off against Georgia Tech at a home game at her college in New York.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Mady shared a piece of her college life for fans as she posed at the big game held at the Carrier Dome. The college freshman, who has appeared on reality TV with her family since she was a child, is all smiles as she wears an orange beanie and a blue “Syracuse” sweatshirt while posing with a bestie at the packed venue.

In the caption to the pic, Mady noted it was “game day.” The TLC reality star’s 101,000 Instagram followers reacted in the comments to the game day photo.

Several fans and friends wrote “Go ‘Cuse” and “Go Orange,” while others wrote to Mady directly.

“Baby’s first game!!” one pal wrote.

“Goes to one basketball game,” another joked. “Wow look at me everyone!!! Real fan!!”

“Mady, you are such a beautiful and smart young lady,” a third fan wrote. ” My kids and I loved watching you grow up. I hope you are doing well in school. What are you majoring in?”

Not only is this Mady’s first “game day” photo, but it’s her first time publicly revealing to fans exactly where she attends college. Syracuse University is a nearly four-hour car drive from the Gosselin family home in Pennsylvania.

As for Mady’s twin, Cara Gosselin, she attends a separate New York school where she rows for the crew team, their father Jon told the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast earlier this month.

Kate Plus 8 fans previously saw Mady and Cara tour Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, but the twins ultimately opted to attend two different colleges in New York, making this the first time in their lives that they are at separate schools.

Mady admitted that after living her life in the public eye, she was ready to “blend in” at a big university.

“College feels like a place to blend in,” she said in a confessional on the most recent Kate Plus 8 special, according to In Touch Weekly. “I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”

While she has now officially revealed that she attends the very big Syracuse University, Mady previously teased that her college was located in a cold-weather area. In December she posted an Instagram photo with her college best friend as they stood on the campus of their snow-covered school.