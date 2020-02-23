Instagram Bombshell Alexa Dellanos Rocks Revealing Pink Top In Cleavage-Flaunting Selfie

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos channeled old Hollywood glamour in a stunning close-up selfie shared with her followers on Saturday. The ravishing model and social media influencer showed off her famous cleavage in a low-cut pink top, oozing elegance and sex-appeal as she posed seductively for the camera. The blond bombshell flashed a great view of her buxom assets, giving off sultry vibes as she gazed into the camera with longing eyes and slightly parted lips. While her skin-baring outfit was certainly deserving of attention, fans were also charmed by the model’s chic glam and hairstyle, and took to the comments section to praise Alexa for her dazzling beauty.

The 24-year-old hottie put on an enticing display in the revealing top, which was a long-sleeved, cropped design that tied in the front with a large, eye-catching knot. The item fit tightly across her shapely chest, forming numerous pleats that hugged her curves, leading the gaze towards her exposed cleavage. The top was a playful, bubble-hum pink color that looked flattering on her fair, milky skin and complemented her golden tresses. The garment was ornate with stylish faux fur inserts around the sleeve, which added a touch of sophistication and pomp to the racy attire.

Alexa accessorized the look with a fashionable golden wristwatch, one sporting a pink woven leather band that perfectly matched her top. She wore a glossy pink shade on her lush lips and highlighted her deep brown eyes with a touch of mascara. The gorgeous blonde didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup, keeping things simple and natural-looking with a bit of contouring and luminizer. She showed off her luscious mane perfectly coiffed in large, sumptuous curls, which cascaded over her shoulders, framing her generous decolletage.

Alexa looked drop-dead gorgeous in the captivating selfie, which was closely cropped to her beautiful face and ample bust. The stunner aimed the camera at herself from a mid-profile angle, and raised her hand, resting her wrist on her bodacious bosom in a bid to showcase her watch.

The snap appeared to be a boudoir photo, with the few visible elements of decor pointing to a lavish bedroom. The background was dominated by light-toned shades of gray and off-white, and revealed an ornate white ceiling, white walls, and a white padded bed frame. A gray comforter lay on the bed, covering the crisp, white sheets.

The fair-haired beauty captioned the snap with a pink ribbon emoji, and added a Los Angeles geotag to her post. She didn’t share any details about where the outfit was from or where she was planning on wearing it.

The selfie sparked a lot of interest from her followers, racking up more than 30,400 likes and a little shy of 260 comments. Among the many gushing messages left under her post were comments from Alexa’s mother, her famous boyfriend, and a few of her fellow model friends.

Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos really liked the look, and penned a sweet message for her daughter to show her love and support.

“Your hair looks soooooo pretty with these curls! I love you!” she wrote, adding a long string of two-hearts emoji.

Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, appeared to be smitten with the sexy look, and left a string of four heart-eyes emoji for the sizzling blonde. Gal pal Lucia Bartoli penned a short, raving message for her friend, trailed by a pair of sparkling-heart emoji.

“Most beautiful,” wrote the Italian model, who is famously dating fashion designer Philipp Plein.

Model Gemma Lee Farrell also chimed in, expressing her admiration with a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

Alexa’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty to say about the fabulous selfie as well.

“Absolutely gorgeous honey and love your beautiful eyes,” commented one Instagrammer.

“How can someone look this good,” gushed another fan.