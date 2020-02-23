Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Lingerie

The model looked stunning in her risque lingerie.

On Saturday, February 22, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

The provocative photos show the stunner posing in front of a white backdrop. She flaunted her fantastic physique in a plunging red bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching underwear from the clothing company PrettyLittleThing. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned abs, and curvaceous hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a good view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The digital influencer kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with black eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Laurence also sported subtle contour, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and sculpted eyebrows.

In the first image, the model stood with her shoulders back, as she tugged on her underwear. She looked seductively into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. Laurence altered her position for the following photo by facing away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her fans to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer. She also provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing.

Many of Laurence’s followers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set in the comments section.

“Wow absolutely stunning a vision of natural beauty you [are] [amazing] in both,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

“I can’t choose, because they are both good pics of you, you are beautiful… but I would say 1 because you can see more of your awesome tattoos,” added a different devotee.

“Both are great but 2 [is] beautiful,” said another admirer.

“2 for the win love you in red,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 97,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 26-year-old has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she got temperatures rising by uploading a photo, in which she wore a sheer plunging purple bodysuit. That tantalizing picture has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.