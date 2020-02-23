‘DASH Dolls’ Star Durrani Popal Flaunts Impressive Cleavage In A Green Crop Top & Matching Skirt

DASH Dolls star Durrani Popal shared a gorgeous photo to her Instagram page late Saturday night that left her fans awestruck. Popal claimed she was unsure about the photo in her caption, but given the amount of attention it generated from her admirers, it appears to be a hit.

Popal wore a green, ruched sweetheart crop top with a matching high-waisted skirt from Oh Polly. The flattering neckline of her crop top allowed her to flaunt her impressive cleavage, and the underwire support gave her bust an extra lift. Her skirt perfectly hugged her curvy waist, although not much of her lower half was visible aside from a few inches of her tanned and toned midriff due to the way she posed.

The stunner didn’t say where she was when the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be in an office. She sat on a chair, crossed her legs, and leaned against a nearby dresser. One of her hands loosely tangled in her voluminous wavy tresses. The other perched on her knee to flaunt her expensive-looking manicure.

Popal also sported a full fake of expertly-applied makeup, which perfectly suited the sex kitten facial expression she made. She sculpted her eyebrows and made up her eyes with dramatic strokes of eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her slim cheeks were tinged with a shade of pink blush. For a finishing touch, she lined her lips and plumped them with frosted lip gloss. To complete her glamorous look, Popal added a simple gold necklace, several bracelets, and a dazzling silver wristwatch.

Within less than an hour of posting, the model’s post accumulated over 2,000 likes and more than 40 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to admire her jaw-dropping good looks and her excellent sense of style. In her caption, the beauty debated deleting the pic, but fans were quick to argue that she should leave it up.

“You’re the ultimate beauty. You are a beauty queen. I love you,” gushed one of her many admirers, adding several fire emoji to their comment.

“DONT you look so bomb,” raved another fan.

“You know you fine gal!” exclaimed a third person.

“Damn that’s hot,” a fourth user chimed in.

Aside from her regular followers, television host Rebecca Stella Dion also commented on Popal’s post.

Earlier this month, Popal shared a sweet photo of herself wearing a low-cut white blouse. That image racked up more than 6,400 likes.