‘Playboy’ Model Katrin Freud Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In A Skintight Dress On Instagram

Ukrainian model Katrin Freud, who rose to fame after being featured in Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million fans with a set of new hot pics.

In the snap, the model perfectly infused style and sexiness as she rocked a nude-pink, ribbed dress that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. The short dress also enabled the hottie to display a glimpse of her sexy legs, while she teamed her outfit with a matching cape. According to the caption, the dress was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored Katrin’s post.

In terms of her beauty looks, the hottie, per usual, opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a perfect finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a nude-pink lipstick to match her outfit, applied nude eyeshadow, chose heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

Katrin wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. To keep it simple, yet sexy, the stunner ditched accessories.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Nikki Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model lives with her husband.

To the excitement of her fans, Katrin posted two pictures from the photo shoot. In the first picture, she could be seen striking a side pose. She kept a hand on her head, stuck her booty out, looked toward the floor, and sported a pout. In the second picture, the model struck a side pose again, lifted both of her arms above her head, slightly parted her lips, and seductively gazed into the camera.

Within14 hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 160 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her incredibly hot looks and enviable figure but they also appreciated her amazing sense of style.

“Amazing pic! You look soooooo perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! How can you always look so amazing? I love your style,” another user chimed in.

“My baby, you look so gorgeous!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “stunning,” “too beautiful,” and “slayer,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from Katrin’s regular followers, the snap was also liked by many models and influencers. These included Eri Anton, Gayana Rubin, Jackie Janzer, and Lauren Dascalo.