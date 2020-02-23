Echoing Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren Mocks Michael Bloomberg’s Height

With around 43 percents of precincts reporting, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been declared winner of the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses. According to Politico, former Vice President Joe Biden came in second with 20 percent and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished fourth with around 15 percent of the vote. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in fifth, with less than 10 percent of the vote.

Much like her competitors in the primary race, Warren delivered a speech, addressing her performance in Nevada. Per The Washington Examiner, during the speech, the senator took aim at billionaire and fellow presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Echoing President Donald Trump, Warren mocked Bloomberg’s short stature.

“I want to talk specifically for just a minute at the top about a threat that is coming our way. And it’s a big threat — not a tall one, but a big one: Michael Bloomberg.”

Trump has cracked jokes at Bloomberg’s expense on a number of occasions, nicknaming the billionaire “Mini Mike.” In social media posts and during interviews, the president has also suggested that Bloomberg asked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to provide him with a platform to stand on during the debates.

In a tweet earlier this month, pointing to reports that Bloomberg is running to stop Sanders from winning the nomination, the president described the former New York City mayor as a “mass of dead energy.”

“Mini Mike is a 5’4″ mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!” Trump tweeted.

As The Washington Examiner notes, Bloomberg is reportedly not 5’4″ — he is 5’8″ just like Warren, according to her own medical records.

Warren was long considered one of the top Democratic contenders, but in late 2019 she started fading away in the polls, with Sanders and Buttigieg surging past her. She finished third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire, and seems poised to come in fifth in Nevada.

The senator has not signaled willingness to drop out of the race yet, but losing in her home state of Massachusetts might force her to do so. In Massachusetts, which will hold its primary on Super Tuesday, Warren is polling behind Sanders, at 20 percentage points, according to a recent survey conducted by University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Furthermore, disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire have strained Warren campaign’s finances, so the senator has decided to reverse her stance on Super PACs and now accepts their help.