Carrie Underwood Poses With Her Husband Mike Fisher And Jokes That He Needs A Job After Attending Hockey Game

Carrie was excited about Mike Fisher's former team winning their game.

Carrie Underwood caught a case of hockey fever on Saturday night after she and her husband Mike Fisher attended a game.

After the event, Carrie, 36, took to Instagram to share a closeup photo of herself and Mike, 39, posing together. Carrie was flashing her dazzling smile at the camera. The country music sensation had her iconic blond locks parted to the side and styled in smooth, bouncy waves. She also stayed true to her signature glamorous style by rocking a full face of makeup, including a smokey eye, long and lush dark eyelashes, an expertly shaped bold brow, and a matte lip in a soft, natural shade of pink.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer was holding up her left hand and making a claw shape with it. This revealed that her short fingernails were painted black, and it also provided a glimpse of her massive yellow diamond engagement ring.

Carrie and Mike were both dressed for cooler weather in dark coats. Mike was also sporting a baseball hat that featured a large Browning Arms patch. He had a big smile on his face, and he was standing slightly behind his wife as they posed for the picture.

In the caption of her post, Carrie revealed that the couple had a blast watching the Nashville Predators defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets. According to the NHL website, the Predators came from behind to win 4-3 in a shootout.

In the caption of her post, Carrie revealed that attending the hockey game made her realize how much she has missed cheering her husband on at the events. Mike used to play for the Nashville Predators. He announced that he was retiring in August of 2017, only to return to the game that he loves in February of the following year. As reported by ABC News, he announced his second retirement a few months later in May 2018.

Carrie jokingly suggested that she would like for her husband to come out of retirement again, and she added a hashtag to her post revealing that Mike needs a job.

“It’s okay. Enjoy the view of him at home!” advised one of Carrie’s followers.

“I laughed way to hard at your hashtag (#myhusbandneedsajob) but it would be awesome to see him on the ice!” another fan wrote.

“Don’t tease! Miss seeing your family at Bridgestone!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Y’all are a good looking couple! God bless!” commented a fourth fan.

This isn’t the only job-related post that Carrie has shared on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently used the social media platform to reveal that her 4-year-old son Isaiah believes that her job is doing laundry.