Austrian Hottie Jackie Janzer Looks Stunning In A Low-Cut Top And Jeans On Instagram

Austrian tattoo model Jackie Janzer, popularly known as Jackie Blabla on Instagram, recently took to her page and posted a new hot snap to tease her fans.

In the picture, which was posted on Saturday evening, the model could be seen rocking a low-cut, ribbed top in rust color, one that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed her risque top with a pair of jeans to pull off a very chic look.

Jackie wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of bronze blusher, brown lipstick, gray eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. The stunner side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to cover half of her face while cascading over her right shoulder and arm.

The snap was captured in a living room and to pose for the snap, Jackie could be seen kneeling on a gray sofa. She placed both of her hands on the sofa, leaned slightly forward, lifted her chin, looked straight into the camera and sported a pout, one that accentuated her cheek piercing. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Jackie ditched other jewelry items.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in her hometown of Vienna, Austria.

In the caption, the brunette bombshell wished her fans a good morning and used several hashtags, letting her fans know that she is giving off lazy, weekend vibes. She also wished her fans a happy weekend and a nice day.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 24,000 likes and above 900 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You gorgeous, gorgeous woman! Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love this picture! You look so very pretty and very natural,” a second user chimed in.

“Damn! You are indescribably gorgeous [heart emoji]. I hope you’re having the very best of Saturdays,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s enviable figure.

“Your body is a work of art. Simply amazing and extremely sexy!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “the best on IG,” and “mind-blowing!” to praise the stunning model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Jackie’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Pandora Blue and Katrin Freud.