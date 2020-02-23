Laura Lux Shows Off Perfect Hourglass Bod In A Bodysuit, Enjoys Snowy Weather In Colorado

Aussie Instagram model Laura Lux recently took to her page and posted a series of hot pictures to show off her perfect figure.

In the latest share, the hottie could be seen rocking a light-pink bodysuit that featured a low-cut neckline. The outfit not only accentuated Laura’s perfect hourglass shape but it also allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage.

That’s not all, but the skimpy outfit also enabled the model to show off her well-toned thighs and arms, both inked with her famous watercolor tattoos.

In terms of accessories, Laura, who is also a DJ by profession, opted for a pink beanie hat that featured a large brown pom-pom. She completed her attire with a pair of winter boots.

Staying true to her style, the stunner wore a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a perfect finish. She opted for a nude-pink lipstick and dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher while choosing a nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She wore her pink tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and chest.

To pose for the snap, Laura could be seen standing in the snow. She gleefully threw her arms in the air, while lifting one of her legs and folding her knee. She looked straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, Laura informed her fans that although she is happy and enjoying the snowy weather, she was not feeling well for a while owing to “altitude sickness,” a condition caused by rapid exposure to low amounts of oxygen at high elevation.

Even though the hottie did not share a geotag, her previous pictures captured at the same location show that she is currently enjoying a holiday in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Within 11 hours of having been posted, and as of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 150 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Laura for her beauty and hot figure but also wished her a speedy recovery.

“Yes, I had [altitude sickess] in Colorado too… it’s definitely real and it’s definitely horrible!” one of her fans shared the model’s pain.

“You look so beautiful. Stay happy!” another user chimed in.

Other fans used countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Laura’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture. These included Vicky Aisha and Jessica Killings.