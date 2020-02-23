Angela Simmons Flaunts Cleavage In Glittery Mini Dress

Angela Simmons has been sharing a steady stream of eye-catching new Instagram pics, but her newest one showed her upping the glam factor in a glittery mini dress. The Growing Up Hip Hop star shared five photos in the series, and the caption revealed that she recently got a new haircut.

In the first snap, the sensation posed against a while wall and crossed her right leg in front. She placed her right arm on her midriff and draped her left arm on top, glancing at the camera with a sassy pout on her face.

The sequin dress she wore was only partially visible in the shot thanks to her pose and her oversized jacket. The jacket was black with white paint-like accents on them, including splatters on the majority of it and brush strokes at the bottom. Angela completed her look with a pair of thigh-high boots that had eye-catching lace-up accents along the front.

Her hair was shorter than it used to be and she wore it in with a side part. The roots were darker than the rest of her locks which were a lighter blond color.

In addition, Angela wore a chic makeup application that included silver eyeshadow, dark lashes, and glossy lipstick.

The second picture showed off more of the dress, which was black with a large graphic on it. There was a woman’s arm holding a bouquet of thorny roses with blood dripping down onto white lettering along the hem. Only part of the writing was visible, and it started off with the words “Sin is.”

The beauty leaned on the edge of a cream couch and propped one knee up in the snap.

The rest of the photos in the series were similar, showing Angela striking slightly different poses.

Her fans took to the comments section with lots of different compliments.

“Yaaaaassssssssss beauty gorg fab love,” gushed an admirer.

“I loveee the cut,” declared a second follower.

“Hair definitely working on you,” expressed a third social media user.

“This is everything!!!!!!” exclaimed a supporter, punctuating their message with a string of fire emoji.

Angela has been sharing a variety of photos of her daily outfits on social media, and she shared another photo of herself in a mini dress a week ago. That time, she showed off her curves in a black dress with a plunge neckline. The bombshell’s black bra peeked through and the ensemble featured large ruffled sleeves that added a flirty vibe to her look. She wore her hair slicked down with accentuated curls at the ends.