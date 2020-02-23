Costa Rican Model Karina Ramos Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini, Shows Off Her Incredible Abs

Costa Rican glamour model Karina Ramos, who rose to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot bikini picture with her fans.

In the snap, which was posted on Saturday, February 22, the hottie could be seen rocking a tiny, animal-print bikini that allowed her to show off her incredible figure, particularly a glimpse of her enviable cleavage as well as her amazing abs.

The former beauty queen proved that she is naturally beautiful by wearing minimal makeup. The application featured a beige foundation and a nude lipstick. The bombshell completed her makeup with defined eyebrows while painting her nails with red polish to keep it stylish. She tied her brunette tresses in a bun to pull off a perfect beachy look. The Heredia, Costa Rica, native decided to not wear any jewelry and accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To strike a pose, the stunner could be seen standing on a beach. She rested her elbow on the edge of a sunshade, leaned her head against her arm, closed her eyes and slightly puckered her lips as she soaked up the sun.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Playa Manuel Antonio, which is one of Costa Rica’s most popular beaches.

The Latina bombshell wrote a caption in Spanish and, according to a Google translation, she stated that she is feeling happy and full-hearted, adding that she is recharging her batteries [by soaking up the sun and relaxing at the beach].

Within five hours of going live, the sexy pic amassed more than 20,000 likes and over a hundred comments, as fans and followers praised the stunning model for her beautiful looks and hot body, and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are looking so good! [heart emoji],” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You really are just remarkable, aren’t you?! You look amazing in all of your pics and your expressions are ever so priceless and precious,” a second admirer remarked.

“Why are you so perfect? You are the best!” a third user stated.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s hot body.

“OMG THIS BODY! [You are on] fire!!! Kary, you are so beautiful,” they wrote.

Other users used words and phrases like “divine,” “fascinating” and “stunning,” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Karina’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Luciana Fusterg and Sunny Elizando.