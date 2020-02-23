‘Bachelor’ Contestant Madison Prewett Spins A Basketball On Her Finger In New Instagram Photo

Madison Prewett shows off her basketball skills in her newest Instagram post.

Bachelor fan favorite Madison Prewett is showing off her basketball skills in her newest Instagram post. Prewett is a former high school basketball player who still has plenty of talent, as she showed Peter Weber during the most recent episode of The Bachelor. In this new flirty photo, Prewett can be seen easily balancing a basketball on her pointer finger.

The photo is taken in the middle of Auburn Arena, where Prewett took Weber for her hometown date. The court is empty and the lights shine down on Prewett who is sporting a pair of basketball shorts and a crop top. She dressed up the ensemble with a black leather jacket she left unzipped. Even after sharing in some one on one with Weber, her dark hair still falls perfectly in loose curls.

“Ball is life am I rite,” she captioned the photo.

Prewett has accumulated nearly 1 million Instagram followers throughout her stint on the show. The comments upon her photo were filled with praise, many saying she is the only right choice for Weber, while others think she deserves better than him.

“You are beautiful I hope you find true happiness,” one person wrote.

“You’re the cutest baller I’ve ever seen,” wrote another.

Prewett quickly identified herself as a fan favorite this season due to the fact that she somehow managed to stay out of all the drama the other women got involved in. During her one on one interviews she never spoke badly of the other contestants but instead remained focused on her relationship with Weber which continued to blossom as the season went on. It’s clear that Weber is serious about their relationship as he has previously expressed that he is falling in love with her, albeit she did not tell him she felt the same.

Prewett is now one of three remaining women vying for Weber’s heart. Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss are still in the running, although Fuller is expected to be sent home during the coming episode.

If Prewett does not in fact end up with Weber, she might have a chance with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, who has previously expressed his admiration for her on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron praised Prewett for her basketball skills that she showed off during the last episode.

“Madi got a nice stutter step cross over, saw a euro step in there, text book bounce pass for an assist, and drained the worst shot in basketball with a long 2 pointer,” he said in post on Twitter.