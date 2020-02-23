Instagram Star Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Flawless Figure In New Workout Post

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto enthralled her millions of followers on Saturday night with a new workout post. The model, who is famously known for her fitness regimen, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and a series of four videos that showcased her flawless figure as well as some of her exercising techniques.

Natalia can be seen posing in the first frame in a workout outfit manufactured by internet fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, as detailed in the caption of the model’s post. The athletic garments consisted of a form-fitting, long-sleeved black crop top that featured a pink collar and a pink stripe just above the hem, and a pair of matching hot-pink sweatpants that perfectly hugged every inch of the model’s curves. The model finished the look off with a pair of colorful athletic trainers from Nike that featured a yellow base, a black swoosh, hot pink laces, and a blue tongue.

In the photo, Natalia is posing with her hands on her hips as she playfully tugged her sweatpants down to display her fit, chiseled core– a clear result of the model’s dedication to working out. The Brazilian beauty sported a shy smile as she looked away from the camera and directly in front of her. Her long blond locks were styled into a bun that sat on top of her head.

The social media star was posing on the balcony of what appears to be a residential building. Natalia looked stunning as she emitted a natural post-workout glow. Behind the social media star, the sun was setting over the ocean, adding tranquil hues of blue, green, and yellow to counter the brightness of the model’s workout clothes.

The video series that followed the main shot showcased the model as she conducted a variety of squatting techniques, lunges and pushups– providing a visual aid for fans who might be interested in learning the model’s workout routine.

The post was instantly met with warm approval from a multitude of Natalia’s fans and received tens of thousands of likes within the first hour of being up. The fitness model also received a slew of positive comments praising the series.

“You’re amazing,” one user commented.

“Amazing as always, appreciate your hard work,” a second admirer added.

“Looking good,” a third fan wrote.

“You are goals,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model frequently posts pictures of herself both before and after working out to display the fruits of her labor. Just earlier this week, Natalia shared a snap of herself in a mirror picture that provided a close up of the model’s toned midriff, per The Inquisitr. The post received over 130,000 likes.