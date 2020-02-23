Fans Think Hannah Ann Sluss May Have Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Of ‘The Bachelor’

Fans think that it is Hannah Ann Sluss whom Peter Weber will end up with.

Hannah Ann Sluss may have accidentally spoiled the ending of The Bachelor through an Instagram comment. Sluss is among two other women still competing for Bachelor Peter Weber’s heart but one of her recent comments on an Instagram post seems to suggest she ends up being Weber’s final lady. Her comment seems to convey she is planning to move soon. Fans think it is so she can live closer to Weber, according to Newsweek.

Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin recently commented on one of Sluss’ Instagram photos. In the comment, she asked Sluss to come visit her. Sluss currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Godwin resides in Los Angles, California.

“2 more weeks until I will be living near you,” Sluss responded to Godwin.

This comment has fans in a frenzy because it seems to suggest that Sluss will be moving to California where Weber also lives. It would seem that an obvious reason for her to do this would be to live closer to Weber if they do, in fact, end up together.

Reality television blogger Steve Carbone, or Reality Steve, isn’t as convinced about this theory. While he does acknowledge that Sluss will be moving to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, he’s not so sure it is for Weber. Rather, he thinks it could have more to do with her career and that perhaps her comment wasn’t really spoiling anything after all.

“She could be playing with everybody, or she could have done it without realizing what she said. I don’t know. But I can confirm she is moving to L.A. once this show ends. I’m pretty sure it’s to start her Instagram-influencing career. I don’t think it has anything to do with Peter. We’ll see,” Carbone said.

Carbone has been spilling spoilers and predicting The Bachelor and The Bachelorette endings for years. He’s almost always spot on. However, this season is different because not even Carbon knows how it is going to end. His predictions have been right up until this point but he’s not sure who Weber’s final woman will be.

If spoilers are correct, it will be Victoria Fuller who will go home in the coming episode, leaving only Sluss and Madison Prewett fighting for Weber’s heart, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Nevertheless, Prewett is expected to go home on her own accord after finding out that Weber slept with one of the other remaining women.