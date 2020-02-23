Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Seem To Confirm That A New Season Of ‘Counting On’ Is Happening

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, had recently taken to their separate Instagram accounts to share an exciting tidbit that has fans thrilled. According to OK! Magazine, the couple just confirmed earlier this week that they are filming for some future episodes of TLC’s Counting On.

The reality stars share much of their lives on social media about their family and the last few months of living in Los Angeles. Now they will soon be sharing all of that on the network that has made their huge family so famous. Jinger and Jeremy posted some photos on their Instagram stories revealing that they had a film crew that was staked out in their house in L.A. ready to get to work. Jeremy said it was “interview day” as he was seen sitting in a chair in their living room ready for some questions to answer from the TLC producers.

The pastor is wearing a blue shirt and grey pants as he looks raring to get the filming started. Jinger wasn’t in that particular snap. She may have been tending to their daughter Felicity during that time.

However, Jinger did share her own photos along with a nice sentiment about the film crew, in particular the one person who she has known for most of her young life. She explains who it is sitting with her 1-year-old daughter in his lap.

“‘Uncle’ Scott Enlow has been on our film crew since day one. When they first started filming I was only 10 years old. He used to be our cameraman, now he’s our producer! Thankful for a film crew who is more like family!” Jinger said.

You can see the cameras and lights set up in the background. Felicity has not only melted the hearts of fans, but it appears that she has totally stolen the hearts of the TLC film crew as well.

The Duggar family have all previously stated that they feel like TLC is a part of their family, as most of them have been with them since the beginning of 19 Kids and Counting. Now they are busy filming the married siblings who now have kids of their own.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are very active on Instagram, but many fans had recently told them that they need to show their ministry work more often than their lifestyle posts. That hasn’t seemed to stop them from sharing all the things that they love, including promoting their reality show.

Duggar fans are happy to that another season of Counting On will be airing soon. A premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but TLC and the Duggar family will be sure to let fans know when that will be.