Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Abs In Mint Green Sports Bra And Matching Leggings

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan trained her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a mint green sports bra and matching leggings, the blond beauty started the outdoor workout with a series of straight-arm crunches. This move required her to lie on the floor, lift both knees up, and bend them at a 90-degree angle. She stretched her arms above her head and with every completed crunch, she pulled them down until they were parallel to her hips. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 reps.

In the next video, she stood up to do diagonal reaches during which she lifted each knee towards her torso while lowering her arms from the opposite side. Her caption suggested doing three sets of 30 repetitions on each side.

The third clip saw her tackle a set of bridges into hollow holds. The first exercise required her to thrust her hips upward and after that, she extended her legs forward with her torso raised for the hollow. For this exercise, she recommended three 20-rep sets.

And finally, she ended the circuit with a set of plank toe taps during which she alternated kicking each leg out to the side while holding a plank position.

The post has been liked over 14,000 times since its upload. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demo.

“Awesome routine, beautiful,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Others seemed equally entranced by the view and Ashley’s workout gear.

“Omg girl you are kicking up a whole notch with that beach view! I love it! a third commenter added.

“Omg your outfit and the view is everything I love it” a second admirer remarked before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Ashleigh’s sports bra and leggings are from her activewear line NVGTN. But all of the products in their online shop are listed as sold out because they are in between launches. According to Ashleigh’s caption, their next product release will be in March.

One commenter seemed very eager to get their hands on NGTN’s new offerings.

“@ashleigh_jordan we all know it’s in March but when girl whennnn #cantwait,” they wrote.

Ashleigh is likely used to her activewear getting this kind of attention. Since she wears NVGTN’s workout clothing in every Instagram video, she often gets comments from excited would-be customers. And it isn’t just the sports bra and leggings combinations that her fans are interested in. In a previous video, Ashleigh demonstrated a chest-focused workout while wearing a pair of gray fitted joggers. The circuit included single-arm cable flys, Arnold chest presses, dumbbell pullovers, and incline push-ups. While a lot of the comments focused on the workout, others asked whether her workout gear would be in early, mid, or late March so they could plan their spending accordingly.