‘Bachelor’ Alums Give Their Take On Madison Prewett Waiting So Long To Tell Peter Weber She’s A Virgin

'Bachelor' contestant Madison Prewett is saving herself for marriage.

Madison Prewett, one of Bachelor Peter Weber’s remaining three women, is a virgin who is saving herself for marriage. The only problem is she has not yet told Weber about this. Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon weighed in on whether or not Prewett is wrong in waiting this long to tell Weber this fact about herself, according to Life & Style.

Iaconetti and Haibon, who recently got married after meeting through the reality television franchise, did not fault Prewett for her hesitancy to reveal this personal fact about herself. After all, Iaconetti was also a virgin when she appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. Thus they are able to appreciate what it means to be waiting for the right person. However, Iaconetti does think it is crucial that Prewett tells Weber prior to the overnight dates which will occur in the coming episode, as she appears to do in the previews.

“She told him about her faith a couple weeks ago, and he seemed receptive to it and wanted to grow in that department. In not telling him about her being a virgin, I feel like that’s fine. It looks like she is telling him in the beginning of next episode since she pulls him aside after the rose ceremony and that’s going into fantasy suites.”

Iaconetti went on to say that Prewett likely didn’t want strangers across the nation to know about her status as a virgin unless she had reached the point in her relationship with Weber that she had no choice but to tell him.

“It’s a private thing that you probably don’t want to bring up until that point in this weird Bachelor process,” she said.

Even though Weber’s exact ending has not yet been leaked by spoiler websites, rumors do suggest that it will be Victoria Fuller who is eliminated in the coming episode leaving just Prewett and fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss. However, it is expected that Prewett will ultimately leave on her own after finding out that Weber slept with another one of the women during the fantasy suite dates.

This would seem to suggest that 23-year-old Sluss would be Weber’s final pick, but fans will have to keep watching to figure out how it all plays out. Some fans noted that both Sluss and Weber’s Venmo accounts have been switched to private, which seems to suggest they could be together and trying not to spoil the ending, as The Inquisitr previously reported.