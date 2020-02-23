Jorja Smith Rocks A Camo Sports Bra & Shorts On Instagram

Jorja Smith shared a new Instagram photo series to her page today and flaunted her body in workout gear. She was seen in a camo sports bra and matching shorts and stood in a well-decorated room.

In the first snap, the “Be Honest” singer posed with her right hand on her lower back and played with her hair using her left hand. She gazed directly at the camera with a pouty expression on her face.

Her sports bra was a collaborative piece between Nike and Sacai, a Japanese luxury brand. The right side of the bra was navy blue with a strip on the left side that was camo-print. It had an asymmetrical band at the bottom that featured the two brand names. Jorja wore a matching pair of shorts with an elastic waistband with a half-oval accent in the center with more camo.

The combination of her outfit and pose left her cleavage showing, and her muscular arms were hard to miss.

Her makeup application looked minimal and included shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She also accessorized with a short, chain necklace with a circular charm.

The stunner stood next to a chic modern chair that was positioned next to a large piece of art on the wall. It featured abstract lines and shapes in different shades of blue. Another couch peeked through on the left side of the frame and beyond that was a hallway.

In addition, a second photo showed Jorja standing with her hands by her sides. She gave a similar expression and held a phone in her right hand.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section to compliment her looks.

“Stop being the prettiest,” joked an admirer.

“I looked up the meaning of the word magnificent in the dictionary and saw this photo next to the word,” gushed a second supporter.

“This pic is telling me to go to the gym,” noted a fan.

“Good morning jorja looking fine as usual,” expressed a fourth social media user.

The bombshell has been keeping her fans entertained with a steady stream of photos, and she previously shared a photo of herself in workout gear on December 12, 2019. That time, Jorja straddled an orange motorcycle in a matching outfit. She wore a white long sports bra with orange trim and a pair of orange shorts with white trim. The beauty completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, accessorizing with hoop earrings, a necklace, and a turquoise bangle.