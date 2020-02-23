Mexican Model Yuliett Torres Goes Braless Under A White Shirt On Instagram

Mexican model Yuliett Torres took to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, and completely wowed her 4.9 million fans with a very sexy picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking an over-sized white shirt that she left half unbuttoned to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it. As a result, the model provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts. She, however, censored her nipples so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

To spice things up, Yuliett sat on a bed with her bare legs spread apart. She pulled her shirt down to cover her lady parts, hinting that she was probably wearing no underwear either.

In terms of makeup, Yuliett decided to keep it light and natural. She opted for an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a light pink blusher, applied a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. The stunner also painted her nails and toes with red polish to keep it stylish and sexy.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. Finally, she ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her racy ensemble.

The picture was captured in a nondescript room, while the geotag showed Guadalajara, Mexico, as the location. The hottie wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans to like the picture if they think that being “too brown” is sexy. Apart from the caption, she took to the comments section and greeted all of her fans.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 21,000 likes and above 340 comments in which fans and followers could be seen drooling over the sheer display of skin and pouring their hearts out.

“I really like your skin, hottie. I would like to kiss your body,” one of her fans commented.

“You are a beautiful goddess. I love you so much,” another admirer chimed in.

“How beautiful! Beautiful face, beautiful body, and a beautiful heart. Let me make love to you, my love,” a third follower added.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Viviane Lomelin and Marisol Gonzales.

Prior to posting the sexy snap, Yuliett treated her fans to another up-close image from the same photoshoot, which garnered an additional 53,000 likes and more than 650 comments.