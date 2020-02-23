Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Lucas Struggles To Move On Without Wiley & Brad

There are many people struggling to figure things out after the baby swap mess on General Hospital this past week. It’s a new beginning for Michael as he becomes an instant parent, but a devastating loss for both Lucas and Willow. Nelle and Brad have caused so much chaos that it’s bound to be a tough one for those who love Wiley. Lucas has lost so much and spoilers say that he will find it quite difficult to move on from here.

According to Soap Central, Lucas will wonder how he should move on with his life after losing his son and finding out that Brad lied to him for over a year about Wiley being Michael’s child. He has Carly and Bobbie to help him through, but that will likely not be enough. Carly wants to be there for her brother, but the previews indicated that Lucas just wants to be left alone for now until he can figure out what to do.

Felix DuBois will be back on screen soon on General Hospital and it is likely that he will step up to be a comfort to Lucas during this time. Brad is behind bars, but it doesn’t look like he will be staying there for too long. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Julian will be paying his son-in-law a visit next week and a deal will be made between them. Brad will take full advantage of Julian being desperate to keep things quiet that he was involved with keeping the Wiley secret.

Lucas doesn't want to hear Brad's excuses. Is their marriage damaged beyond repair? @parryshen

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @RyanCarnes1 pic.twitter.com/gD51HVsH7x — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2020

Julian will make sure that Brad gets the best lawyer so he can get out of this mess he got himself into. Unfortunately for him, Nelle is pointing the finger at him for stealing her baby while she was unconscious. That is a lit, of course, but she is playing innocent in all of this.

It’s not known exactly if and when Lucas will confront Brad since he was arrested, but Brad may want to state his case once again while they are both alone. It’s pretty clear at this point that their family has disintegrated rather quickly.

It may be that Lucas and Willow will end up being a comfort to each other since they both are feeling the major heartbreak in all of this. They both lost their sons and it’s going to take a long while before they recover from their losses. This upcoming week on General Hospital will continue the terrible aftermath of the baby swap saga.