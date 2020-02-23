Ariana Grande Poses With Jim Carrey While Dressed Like A Fairy, And Earns A Response From Mariah Carey

Ariana is appearing on Jim Carrey's Showtime series.

Ariana Grande was pictured cozying up to comedian Jim Carrey in a social media snapshot, and singer Mariah Carey cracked a joke in response to seeing the unlikely pair together.

On Friday, Ariana took to Instagram to share the black-and-white photo with her 175 million Instagram followers. As reported by Billboard, Ariana is going to appear on Sunday night’s episode of Jim’s Showtime series, Kidding, so this explains why the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer was posing with the Sonic the Hedgehog actor.

Ariana was rocking a fairy costume that included a pair of floppy wings and a puffy tulle skirt. Jim, meanwhile, was dressed up like his Kidding character, the host of a popular children’s television series titled Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time. The photo of the pair earned a response from Ariana’s fellow songstress known for her ability to hit high whistle notes. However, Mariah’s comment was about Jim. The “Heartbreaker” singer noted that she and the Dumb and Dumber star have similar surnames.

“With my cousin Jim who insists on misspelling our last name,” Mimi wrote.

Mariah let everyone know how hilarious she found her own comment by punctuating it with a crying laughing and a winking emoji.

“My two favorites ever,” Ariana responded.

Ariana is often compared to Mariah due to the two divas’ similar singing styles and vocal ranges. However, unlike Mariah, her entertainment career began with an acting role. Ariana rose to fame on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious, and now she’s returning to television to portray another character meant to appeal to kids.

In Kidding, Ariana will get to keep her surname. The character she’s playing is named Piccola Grande, the Pickle Fairy of Hope. This explains the markings on her fairy wings; they’re obviously meant to be the small seeds that are found inside cucumbers.

Arianators can get a better look at their beloved idol’s costume in a video preview that was shared on the Kidding Instagram page. It reveals that Ariana’s fairy costume is sparkly and green, and her character possesses a magic wand adorned with plastic gherkins arranged in a star shape. The Pickle Fairy sings, and she sports Ariana’s iconic high ponytail.

“If you can see me, how bad can things be?” she says in the teaser clip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana received a sweet message from Jim last April after she shared one of his quotes about depression on Twitter. She’s said that she has “idolized and adored” the comedian since she was a young child, and she joked that she was going to get his tweet tattooed on her forehead. After filming her Kidding episode with the actor, she wrote that it was “the most special experience of my life.”