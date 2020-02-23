WWE News: Raw Superstar Heading To ‘NXT’ For A Match This Wednesday

In preparation for "WrestleMania 36," this superstar is heading back to where things started.

The “Road to WrestleMania” is a fun time for the fans as the superstars of WWE can do just about anything as the event draws near. Two matches have been officially confirmed for the big card and one has two brands colliding over the NXT Women’s Championship. To prepare for her title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair is heading from Monday Night Raw back to NXT for a big match against Bianca Belair.

Even though the new brand split and last year’s Superstar Draft was supposed to completely separate different shows, some crossover still happens. In this case, it is all due to Flair winning the women’s battle royal at the Royal Rumble and being able to choose which title she wanted to go after.

Her choice was to take on Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship, and now, “The Queen” needs to get used to wrestling on the yellow brand once again.

The official website of WWE confirmed on Saturday that Flair will appear on Wednesday night’s episode of NXT to face Belair. The two have never had a match against one another before and this will be Flair’s first match in NXT since August of 2015.

Her last official match in NXT was a Fatal 4-Way which was won by Emma and also included Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke.

For the first time in over four years, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand against @BiancaBelairWWE this Wednesday on #WWENXT! https://t.co/hjrAB8xhuj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2020

At last week’s NXT TakeOver: Portland, Ripley successfully defended her championship in a match against Belair. Once the match was over, Flair appeared out of nowhere and attacked the champion to show that she was certainly aiming for her.

Not stopping there, Flair also took control of Belair by beating her down and sending her into the steel steps. That brought about a segment on this week’s NXT which saw Belair demand a match against Charlotte which brought about a response from the multi-time former champion.

NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT ???????? pic.twitter.com/NNprIMSbRZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020

Flair is certainly no stranger to NXT as she started her professional wrestling career on the brand back in 2012. At the end of the summer in 2015, she officially made it up to WWE’s main roster as a big part of the “Women’s Revolution” that changed things forever.

Throughout her career, she has certainly racked up her share of gold by winning the NXT Women’s Title once, the Divas Title once, the Raw Women’s Title four times and the SmackDown Women’s Title five times. Now, she has her sights set on Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair plans on having a second reign with the NXT Women’s Championship after WrestleMania 36 comes and goes.

But first, Bianca Belair awaits her on Wednesday.