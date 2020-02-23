Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Lingerie

Colombian lingerie model Viviana Castrillon, who is best known for winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a very sexy picture.

In the highly NSFW picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, Vivi could be seen rocking a barely-there lingerie set, one that allowed her to show off plenty of skin, particularly her pert derriere as she opted for a G-string thong. The stunner paired her thong with a black-and-purple bra that allowed her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

To spice things up, Vivi struck a very provocative pose by bending her body over, turning her back toward the camera, lifting one of her legs and placing it on a concrete surface. The sultry pose also enabled her to provide a generous view of her sexy thighs and small waist to her fans. She looked straight at the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

Staying true to her style, the Latina beauty opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, a red lipstick, multi-colored eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The model wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail and it to fall freely over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings, a few rings, and a wide, oxidized bracelet. She completed her look with a pair of high-heeled boots that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Brickell, an urban neighborhood in Miami, Florida. In the caption, the Medellin native shared her photographer’s opinion about her picture, stating that he thought it would provoke many people. She then asked her fans if they agree with the photographer or not. The model also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble is from her very own brand, VC Dreams Lingerie.

As of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 27,000 likes and above 470 comments in which fans and followers poured their hearts out and praised the model’s body in explicit terms.

“The most perfect body in the world,” one of her fans shared his opinion.

“You are getting more gorgeous with every passing day. A GODDESS in my opinion,” another user chimed in.

“So sexy! I love this photoshoot!” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Eri Anton and Jessica Weaver.