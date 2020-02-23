Ashley Iaconetti Explains Why She Thinks Kelsey Weier Would Make A Great ‘Bachelorette’

Kelsey Weier didn't find lasting love with Peter Weber but perhaps her reality television days aren't yet over.

Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti thinks that Peter Weber’s most recent castoff, Kelsey Weier, would make a great future Bachelorette. While she did not find lasting love with Weber, she did prove throughout her time on the show that she knew what she wanted and was ready for marriage. Unlike some of the other women, she did appear to be on the show for the right reasons, according to Life & Style.

Iaconetti thinks that in order for the next season to be successful, the woman who is chosen to lead it must be older and more mature. A common theme throughout Weber’s season was that many of the women were in the early twenties and not yet in a stage in their lives in which they were ready for marriage. Weier is 28-years-old, which though isn’t old, is still older than all of Weber’s current remaining contestants.

“That girl is trying to find her husband. I don’t even think she cares about all the hoopla that comes with the show,” she said. People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead, Iaconetti said of why she thinks Weier is prepared to take on the highly coveted role.

Weier’s time on The Bachelor did not start out on the best foot. She presented herself as being overly emotional after she got into a spat with fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss over a champagne bottle. Weier had brought the bottle from home in hopes of sharing it with Weber. However, Sluss, not understanding the significance of it, opened it by mistake. Weber got a new bottle of champagne in hopes of cheering up Weier but when she began to drink out of it, it exploded in her face, thus leading to plenty of online jokes.

Somehow, through it all, Weier seemed to redeem herself as the season continued, staying out of drama for the most part. It’s because of this maturity that Iaconetti thinks she would be a strong Bachelorette.

Weier was sent home brokenhearted by Weber in the most recent episode. He explained that he was just not on the same page as her, as The Inquisitr previously reported.