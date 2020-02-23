Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Plunging Purple Evening Gown In Newest Instagram Photo

Tracee Ellis Ross likely stopped several of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Saturday night when she popped up on their timelines rocking a plunging iridescent purple evening gown. The eye-catching design featured oversized boxy sleeves that flowed into a thick waistband. The floor-length skirt skimmed her lower body and included a thigh-high slit. Said slit drew the viewer’s attention to Tracee’s exposed calf and then further down to the silver-gray pointed-toe heels she chose for the occasion.

The Black-ish actress accessorized her outfit with a pair of starburst earrings. Tracee’s makeup was just as bold as the dress as she opted for dark purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a bright red lip color. She also wore her hair slicked back from her forehead which made the entire look all the more striking.

Tracee posed against a white wall for the photo which was blank except for a “No Trespassing” sign, a hint that she was breaking the rules by being there.

In the caption, Tracee revealed that she wore the stunning design to the 2020 NAACP Image Awards and that it was designed by Christopher John Rogers.

The photo attracted over 30,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after it was posted and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans gushed over Tracee’s ensemble.

“Nobody does it better,” one fan wrote before including a collection of fire emoji in their comment.

“This is beyond words fabulous!” another added. “How gorgeous”

“Ok now, you better come threw honey,” a third commenter remarked before taking the time to add a series of applause emoji to their message.

“Stunningly beautiful!” a fourth admirer gushed. “This color is everything.”

Tracee’s fans are likely used to her sharing photos of her jaw-dropping red carpet looks on her Instagram page. In a previous post, the former Girlfriends actress dazzled her followers in a golden caped gown that she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In the caption, she disclosed that the dress was from Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad. She also expressed gratitude to her glam team for putting the look together.

“I felt pretty!” Tracee wrote in the caption. “Thank you @zuhairmuradofficial for this glorious couture gown! And @karlawelchstylist and @lisastoreymakeup and @araxi_lindsey for unearthing my baby hairs. #vfoscars”

The post has been liked over 500,000 times since its upload and more than 10,000 Instagram users have liked it so far.