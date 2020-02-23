Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of A Purple Crochet Bikini Top In Sizzling Video

Lindsey made a joke about the fit of her skimpy top.

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas rocked a tiny bikini in a video that had her fans going wild. On Saturday, the social media sensation took to Instagram to share a new Bang Energy drink ad with her 9.1 million followers. She also cracked a joke about squeezing her voluptuous curves into her minuscule bathing suit top.

Lindsey was shown sporting a bright purple bikini top that left little to the imagination. The garment’s revealing cups were constructed out of two thin strips of crocheted synthetic fabric that stretched down over Lindsey’s ample bust. Two slim straps of the same material curved around the model’s chest on each side of the crocheted strips. This gave the cups a classic triangle shape. Her top also featured thick neck ties.

Lindsey was spilling out of the bottom of her skimpy top. The lower band of her bikini dug into her chest, creating a generous amount of underboob. In the caption of her post, the curvaceous stunner quipped that she sometimes feels like she doesn’t “fit in… in more ways than one.”

While most of Lindsey’s video was focused on the top half of her body, it did provide a brief glimpse of her bathing suit bottoms. They had a thong back and thick side straps that arched up high over her curvy hips.

Lindsey accessorized her barely-there beachwear with a pair of gold hoop earrings accented with long, danging bars. She was wearing her blond tresses parted down the center and styled in loose waves.

The model’s beauty look included dark pink lipstick, matching lip liner, brown eye shadow, and long, curled eyelashes that were coated with black mascara.

Lindsey was shown posing underneath a wooden dock. She stared intently at the camera in a seductive manner, played with her hair, and took a few sips of her energy drink.

Over the span of a few hours, Lindsey’s video racked up over 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I think everything fits just perfect beautiful,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Are you kidding? You fit anywhere in anything you wear babe,” another admirer assured her.

“There is stunning and then there is Lindsey! Absolutely gorgeous beyond words,” wrote a third fan.

“Why fit in when you’re meant to stand out?” a fourth commenter remarked.

