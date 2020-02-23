Khloe Kardashian Raves About How Tristan Thompson Fathers Their Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian may be done romantically with Tristan Thompson, but she says she’s more than pleased with his role in their daughter True Thompson’s life.

The Revenge Body host appeared on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks! last year. During the discussion, Khloe dished about co-parenting with Tristan for the sake of baby True. At the time, the two had just ended their three-year relationship after Tristan was allegedly unfaithful to Khloe for the second time.

In a bonus clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hollywood Life reports that fans will be able to see more of Khloe’s conversation with Laura on the podcast. In the clip, Khloe explained that it was important for her to be in a cordial place with Tristan following their breakup. She also said she decided to model their dynamic after her mother, Kris Jenner and father, the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. The momager and the famous attorney divorced when Khloe was still young.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing…I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” Khloe said.

Khloe also explained how she also needed to make sure True saw positive role models in both of her parents. Although the famous toddler was only a little over 1-year-old at that time, Khloe shared that her baby girl could already “feel energy.” She said because she is mindful of that, she wants to make sure her daughter sees them as the best versions of themselves. As for Tristan, a source shared with the outlet that the NBA star is doing everything he can to stay connected to True. Although he has a demanding schedule, he reportedly tries to see his daughter in Los Angeles whenever he can.

“He’s head over heels in love with her and the older she gets the stronger their bond gets. Most of the time he visits her at Khloe’s house, it’s just easier for comfort and privacy,” the source shared.

“They have everything they need there, they play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance.”

Khloe and Tristan first went public with their relationship back in 2016. The couple appeared to be going strong until around April 2018, when he reportedly cheated on her months before she gave birth to True. The pair rekindled their romance months later but broke up for good when he was seen with Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Jordyn was best friends with Kylie Jenner and close with Khloe as well.