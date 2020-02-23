Valeria Mercado Sparkles In A Hot Pink Bikini On Instagram

Valeria Mercado has been on a roll on Instagram today, so far sharing three updates with the newest one being arguably the most sultry. The Dominican bombshell wore a sparkling, hot pink bikini in the snap and showed off her curvy figure.

The model faced the camera straight-on and propped up her left knee, placing her hand on her thigh. She parted her lips and gave a flirty pout, posing indoors next to a thin console.

The bikini that she wore was super eye-catching, considering that she added sparkling light filters to emphasize the glittery accents. Her top had a hot pink base with matching straps and the cups were studded in white gems. The bottoms were small with thin side straps which also featured a strip of glittering gems. The extra sparkles were added to the sides of her top and on her hips. The swimsuit left her cleavage on show, plus her curvy hips were hard to miss.

Valeria wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her dark locks behind her shoulders. Her makeup application complemented her outfit, consisting of shimmery eyeshadow, dark mascara, and bright pink lipstick. She didn’t wear any accessories.

She likely stood in front of a window as there was plenty of natural light that left her skin illuminated.

Behind her was a wall-mounted flatscreen TV beside a colorful piece of artwork. It was an abstract piece that seemed to depict water and smoke in pink and yellow tones. Furthermore, the console that ran along the side of the wall was decorated with a modern lamp that glowed on the right side of the frame.

The sensation’s fans rushed to the comments section to share their compliments.

“You look like Gold… fr,” gushed an admirer.

“Your glow is so damn pretty Val,” raved a second follower.

“Drop that workout routine girrrrrlll,” wrote a hopeful social media user.

“This is so cute, I’m usually not a bikini girl, but this one, I might have to get,” noted a fourth supporter.

Valeria has recently been sharing a steady stream of a variety of photos, and there have been several other bikini pics in the mix. That was the case on January 27, when she posed in a cut-out bikini top with a small cow print design. She struck a couple of poses on a white bed and wore a glamorous makeup application. This included silver eyeshadow and deep red lipstick. She further added sophistication to her look with chain dangle earrings.