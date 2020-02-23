Shantal Monique Shows Off Major Skin In A Red Bikini: ‘Unapologetically me’

American Playboy model Shantal Monique took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini snap.

In the picture, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy red bikini that allowed her to expose plenty of skin, particularly an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but she also showed off her taut stomach and a glimpse of her sexy thighs through the risque ensemble.

Staying true to her signature style, Shantal opted for a full face of makeup. However, considering that the photoshoot took place during the day time, that too under the sun, she decided to use subtle colors so as not to overdo the look.

The application featured a beige foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, nude blusher, a shimmery eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. She also painted her manicured nails with a nude polish to ramp up the glam.

Shantal ditched accessories and wore her blond tresses in two braids, allowing them to fall over her shoulders.

To pose for the snap, she stood in front of a wooden wall in a nondescript location, held one of her braids in her hands, smiled softly and looked straight into the camera to exude seductive vibes.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is unapologetically herself and also motivated her fans to do the same. She stated that it is easy for people to ridicule others and assume things about them because acceptance is difficult. Apart from the caption, she took to the comments section and gave a shout out to her plastic surgeon, Dr Sean Kelishadi, who performed her breast revision surgery last year.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 31,000 likes and 800-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised Shantal for her amazing figure but they also appreciated her for sending out a motivational message.

“Very nice, indeed. You’ve got an awesome attitude and a great sense of humor. I agree with you, f*ck what the haters think. They’re just jealous and envious because you’re a doer, not a follower. Keep up the awesomeness!” one of her fans wrote.

“Shantal, you are SOOO BEAUTIFUL! I Love how you are SO POSITIVE and OUTGOING!” another user wrote.

“You look perfect! Love the bikini,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models also liked the picture, including Jessica Killings, Khloe Terae, and Ericka Leite.