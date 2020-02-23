Adrienne Bailon Rocks Open Black Jacket To Promote The Launch Of Her New Handbag Line

Adrienne Bailon has added a new job title to her resume, handbag designer. The former Cheetah Girl and current panelist on The Real announced via Instagram on Saturday that she had launched her own handbag line called La Voûte. In the shared photo, Adrienne rocked an open black jacket as she held one of her sleek black purse designs in her hands. She wore her hair down but tucked the ends of her luscious locks under the jacket’s collar. Her makeup was soft yet glamorous makeup as if to complement and not overshadow the purse.

While she didn’t share the name of the handbag design, a glance at the brand’s website reveals that it’s called “La Mode.”

According to its product description, the construction of the bag was inspired by the fashion of the 1990s which explains its unfussy, minimalist aesthetic. The design which they called the “the quintessential shoulder bag” currently retails for $100.

The post accumulated over 10,000 likes within the first 15 minutes after it was posted and over 100 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans enthusiastically congratulated Adrienne on starting the business. Some commenters even claimed to have already purchased some of her pieces.

“Yes, so beautiful,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment. “I ordered 3 different bags.”

“I JUST ORDERED THE GREEN SIRÈNE!!!” another added. “Can’t wait to rock it.”

Others complimented Adrienne’s business sense.

“Businesswoman of the year in my eyes.” a third admirer wrote.

“Always continually so proud of you!!! And so EXCITED! Congrats!!!” a fourth admirer gushed.

Adrienne shared some additional details about the company in the caption of a previous Instagram post. In it, she explained that each piece is made from vegan leather with “luxurious & detailed design.”

“A fresh take on luxury accessories!” she wrote. “The heart of this line is to inspire women to feel their best in their day to day lives while having access to high-end luxe – in a realistic price range!”

In the photo that accompanied the caption, Adrienne wore a white blazer to match the purse she held in her hand. She also wore white polish on her fingernails. Unlike the most recent post on her Instagram page, her dark brown hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves.

The comments section of this post was also filled with congratulatory messages from Adrienne’s fans. More than 65,000 of Adrienne’s followers have liked the photo since its upload one day ago.