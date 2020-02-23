Lucie Rose Donlan Rocks Lace-Up Swimsuit To Ring In Her 22nd Birthday

Lucie Rose Donlan is celebrating her 22nd birthday today and shared an eye-catching swimsuit pic on Instagram. She showed off her toned figure in a lace-up one-piece that flattered her curves. And although the photo was a fun and flirty one, the Love Island star noted that she’d already had a different snap taken down multiple times by the social media platform, likely for violating their nudity policy.

The new photo showed her posing with her hands on railings with a view of a bright blue pool below. She glanced down with her eyes closed and gave a slight pout.

The swimsuit had thick straps, a scoop neckline, and a lace-up accent down the middle. There with five large grommets on either side with a string that she tied into a bow at the top. Her cleavage was hard to miss, along with her toned legs and trim waist.

Lucie wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and her locks glowed in the sunlight. She brushed most of it behind her shoulders although several pieces fell around her face. Moreover, the model wore minimal makeup, opting to go foundation-free so her freckles were visible. She also sported pink eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick.

Additionally, the sensation didn’t wear any visible accessories and kept the focus on her physique.

Her fans took to the comments section to send their good wishes.

This included Bachelor in Paradise star, Tayshia Adams.

“Happy Birthday Lovie!!! Sending you lots of good vibes and hugs!! Have the best day!” she exclaimed.

Former Love Island star Joanna Chimonides also jumped in with a message.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY!! (For the 3rd time) have the best day! Love you,” she wrote, using a string of face with tears of joy emoji.

In addition, model Jourdan Riane left a comment.

“Happy happy birthday baby girl…. again! Lmao hope you have the best day! Love you,” they expressed.

“Shame bout the other photo,” noted a fourth social media user, using the pleading face to show their concern.

Lucie often shares photos of herself in various swimwear. And previously on January 26, she shared another snap of herself in a nude bikini with white lace accents. The lace was on her chest and on the back of her bottoms and added a feminine vibe to her look. The surfer opted for an unconventional ensemble, pairing the bikini with cowboy boots. She wore her hair down and rocked pink eyeshadow and dark mascara.