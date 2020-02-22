Ukrainian ‘Playboy’ Model Elena Romanova Shows Off Pert Derriere In Black Lingerie

Ukrainian Playboy model Elena Romanova recently took to her Instagram page and stopped her 1.2 million followers in their tracks by posting a very hot booty picture.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy, black lingerie set that allowed her to show off major skin. To spice things up, Elena turned her back toward the camera, a move that enabled her to put her pert derriere on full display through her barely-there thong, one which was made up of sheer material. That’s not all, but the sexy ensemble also allowed Elena to show off her smooth back and small waist.

Staying true to her signature style, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades so as not to overdo the look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, a nude-red shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. Elena finished off her makeup by strobing her face with lots of highlighter to achieve a shimmery look.

She lightly twisted her blond tresses and wore them down, allowing them to cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, the hottie kept it very simple by only opting for a pair of small, silver stud earrings.

To pose for the snap, Elena stood in a nondescript room, against the background of a large window.

In the caption, the model wrote that she strikes this sexy pose when she is angry with her man and he asks if she would like to eat anything. She also added a hashtag through which she revealed that she wanted to eat tacos.

The WBFF pro model also tagged the Los Angeles-based photography studio Moezart in the post to give credit.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 24,000 likes and above 440 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, appreciated the model for her incredible booty.

“Those [cheeks] must be my birthday cakes. Them cakes need some frosting!” one of her fans posted a cheeky remark.

“Amazing picture!! You have super sexy curves. Love it!” another user chimed in.

“Of all the bodies on Instagram, this body is special!” a third follower commented on the picture.

“Absolutely gorgeous. I am speechless,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect figure,” and “love you so much,” to express their admiration for Elena.

Apart from her fans, many models also liked and commented on the snap, including Krystle Lina, Shantal Monique, and Eden Levine.