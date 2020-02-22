Kansas City Chiefs Predicted To Trade Chris Jones To The Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs have some decisions to make before next season. At the top of the list is how they are going to make room under the salary cap to resign quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Pro Football Focus believes they have the answer, though there are going to be some Chiefs fans who aren’t thrilled about the idea. PFF believes one move that would help them have the money to secure their star quarterback would be trading away defensive star Chris Jones. Before they make the move to get him off the roster, the site believes they should slap the franchise tag on him so the next team will have an idea of what they are going to spend.

“With just $13.7 million in cap space and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes still needing an extension, the Chiefs have to be careful with who they sign this offseason to sustain long-term success.”

The site went on to explain Jones certainly has trade value, as he’s one of the best technique rushers in the game today. It also said Aaron Donald’s dominance is the only reason Jones isn’t already considered right at the top of the list.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

PFF also pointed out why the Indianapolis Colts are the perfect team for the Chiefs to do business with. Kansas City could have the Colts over a barrel as they have a couple of second-round picks and are “desperate” to land a pass rusher. The team, according to PFF is ranked 29th out of 32 teams when it comes to interior pass rush efficiency. Chris Jones would certainly improve the team’s ranking in that department.

Jones is coming off a Super Bowl where he was arguably the defensive MVP and is likely expecting to get rewarded for that performance. That performance followed up a regular season that was a bit of a step back from his 2018 numbers, but he also missed a few weeks when he was banged up. In 13 games and 12 starts, Jones recorded a total of 36 tackles and nine sacks.

In 2018, when he played in all 16 games, he amassed 40 tackles and a whopping 15.5 sacks. Those numbers were put up while the Kansas City Chiefs were considered one of, if not the worst defensive team in the NFL.

As Chiefswire points out, the proposed trade also makes sense because the Colts would know exactly what they are getting in Chris Jones. Indy’s general manager Chris Ballard was the Chiefs’ director of football operations when Jones was drafted by Kansas City. Now that KC knows it is going to be keeping its offensive coordinator for at least one more season, it’s time for the team to find creative ways to reload and get ready for another attempt at a Super Bowl run.