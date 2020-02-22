Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Soaks Up the Sun In Plunging Black Swimsuit For New Instagram Post

Cuban bombshell Aylen Alvarez likely sent a few pulses racing with the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Latina stunner rocked a high-cut black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The top of the design featured a keyhole opening that gave the model’s 3.7 million followers a generous view of her cleavage. Aylen’s swimwear also included an asymmetrical neckline that added an elegant touch to her poolside ensemble.

Aylen paired the suit with a black, see-through cover-up with glittery appliques that sparkled in the sunlight. She also rocked chic rectangular sunglasses that complimented her facial structure.

A pair of moderately-high wedge sandals completed the eye-catching outfit.

According to Aylen’s caption, the swimsuit and cover-up are from a brand called Matte Collection. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at their Instagram page revealed that it’s called the Jhordan One Piece. It currently retails for $16 and is also available in olive green.

The photos have amassed more than 18,000 likes so far and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered the beauty with compliments. Some of those comments came from fellow models.

“Omg this suit and body,” wrote Eri Anton, a bombshell with 1 million Instagram followers. “Preciosa mujer.” This last phrase translates to “beautiful woman” in English.

By Aylen’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Wow you look unreal,” another admirer added.

“Wow, breathtaking beauty,” a third remarked, before adding a collection of emoji to the comment.

And a fourth fan seemed unable to form a coherent sentence when they tried to convey their thoughts about Aylen’s physical attractiveness. Instead, they opted to just rattle off a string of adjectives.

“Beautiful gorgeous astonishing,” they wrote before including lots of emoji as well.

Aylen is no stranger to showing off her voluptuous curves in alluring swimwear. In a previous photo series, she rocked a bedazzled sheer, low-cut one-piece as she lounged in an idyllic pool that appeared to be in a cave. In the caption, she disclosed that the suit was by a brand called Otillia And Sugar. The design is called the “Princess Sheer Crystal One-Piece” and currently retails for $169 CAN or roughly $128 USD.

In the comments section, she got the same glowing praise from her fans as she did for the most recent photos on her page. Her admirers have also rewarded the images with over 65,000 likes.