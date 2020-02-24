Phil Jackson’s Net Worth Estimated At $70 Million

Phil Jackson’s net worth is estimated to be $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jackson, 74, was born in Deer Lodge, Montana, to Charles and Elisabeth Funk Jackson, who were ministers in the Assembly of God church. He grew up assuming he would be a minister, but when the New York Knicks drafted him in the second round in 1967, he decided to play basketball before moving on with the rest of his life. Injuries plagued his playing career, but he managed to move past them to become one of the NBA’s all-time greatest coaches.



Jackson Earned Money As An NBA Player & Coach

How do you define a dynasty? @Shaq & I discussed the topic w/ @HannahStormESPN at Amex Teamed Up. #AmexNBA https://t.co/qDoXP9PjiF — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) June 23, 2016

Considered one of the all-time greatest NBA coaches, Jackson, also known as The Zen Master, earned his money as both a player and a coach. From 1967 to 1980, Jackson played in the NBA, and during his time as a player, he won championship rings twice with the New York Knicks in 1970 and 1973. It is unclear how much he earned during his time as a player.

As a coach, Jackson had a huge run with the Chicago Bulls for a decade from 1989 to 1998, and during that time, the team won the championship six times. In 1996, Jackson also won the NBA Coach of the Year award. Throughout his tenure in Chicago, Jackson earned about $9 million each year that he led the team. He moved to the Lakers from 1999 to 2004 and again from 2005 to 2011. While he coached the team, which included Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, it won five NBA championships. During his first time in Los Angeles, Jackson earned $30 million over five years, and the second stint with the team made the coach $7 to $10 million per year.

In all, Jackson has a record 11 championship rings as a coach and another two that he won as a player, giving him 13 NBA championships throughout the years. With a winning percentage as a coach of 0.704 and having coached two of the game’s greatest all-time players in Michael Jordan and Kobe, Jackson’s career and expertise were worth a lot of money.

Jackson’s Career As An NBA Executive Made Him Upward Of $60 Million

@sthomas141 here’s the best I can do…the 2 Knick rings are in the front of the picture. pic.twitter.com/JP1c2gH45C — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) May 14, 2013

For three years after his retirement from coaching, Jackson was a team executive with the Knicks from 2014 through 2017. As the team’s president, Jackson earned $11 million each year.

In all, during those three years, he reportedly topped $60 million with the team because they paid out $24 million for the last two years of the five-year contract when the organization parted ways with him. Since June 2017, Jackson has not worked in connection with the NBA or basketball.

Jackson’s Family & Homes

The former NBA coach also reportedly owns homes in Playa del Rey, Los Angeles, as well as in Lakeside, Montana. The house in Montana allows Phil a place of peace to get away from everything. Jackson also had an apartment in New York City, which he reportedly sold in 2017 for $4.95 million, per Town & Country.

He’s been married two times during his life to ex-wives Maxine and June. With Maxine, he shares one daughter, Elizabeth, and they were married from 1967-1972.

In 1974, Jackson married June, and they share four children: Chelsea, Brooke, and twins Ben and Charlie.

He was also engaged in 2013 for a while to Jeanie Buss, who is the daughter of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. They called off their engagement, and since then, it appears as if Jackson has remained single. It is unclear how much of his wealth, if any, went to Jackson’s previous wives when they divorced.