Demi Rose Showcases Ample Cleavage In A Sports Bra

Demi Rose flaunted her chest in a sports bra on her latest Instagram story. The 24-year-old model shared two videos of herself posing in skimpy gym clothes.

In the first clip, Demi held the camera up high, trying to fit her whole body in the shot. She wore a white sports bra with black splashes across the chest. The low-cut top showcased her décolletage. She paired the bra with skintight, black yoga pants, which flaunted her tanned and toned midriff. She held a shake in her hand.

Demi smiled for the camera as she tilted her head back and forth, her brunette ponytail swinging. She fluttered her eyelashes several times in the clip.

“Daily workout completed,” she captioned the video, adding a green check mark emoji.

By taking the next video in the mirror, Demi managed to get the full-body footage. In this clip, her 13.1 million Instagram followers were able to see the lower half of her body. As she posed in the leggings, she showcased her voluptuous curves, particularly her derriere.

The brunette bombshell played with the ends of her ponytail. She lifted one arm up in the air, showing off her biceps.

She captioned this clip with a smiley face emoji with hearts around it.

In both videos, she used the “cute.face” Instagram filter, which smoothed out her skin and added a rose blush to her cheeks.

Demi’s eyebrows were shaped and arched and framed her face.

As for her makeup, Demi wore thick black liner on her lids. Her lashes curled upwards and fanned out, giving a cat-eye effect. She wore a soft taupe shadow on her lids; the color reached all the way to her brow bone. She wore a warm pink blush on her cheekbones, which popped with her close-mouthed smile. Highlighter glittered on her cheeks, as well. Her lips were painted with a slight mauve color. Her skin glowed.

Her nails were lacquered with a bright red polish.

As Inquisitr readers and Demi Rose fans know, the model frequently shares sexy and risqué photos on Instagram. In one of her most recent shots, she bared her derriere in a red, latex thong. She looked over her shoulder at the camera, making the image even more sultry. She paired the underwear with a PVC corset of the same color.

Prior to that picture, Demi shared a black-and-white picture of herself wearing nothing but white, lacy lingerie. She wore a thong in that photo, as well.