Madison Gordon Exposes Killer Curves In A Low-Cut Red Top And Flaunts Her Beautiful Hair In New Pic

Aussie fitness model Madison Gordon, who is popular on Instagram for her sexy pictures and incredible body, recently took to her page and wowed her legions of admirers with a hot snap.

In the pic, which was posted on Saturday afternoon, Madison could be seen rocking a snazzy red top that featured a low-cut neckline and the word “honey” printed on it. The risque top allowed her to put her enviable cleavage on full display.

That’s not all, but the hottie also showed off a glimpse of her taut stomach and thighs as she opted for a pair of gray shorts.

Staying true to her signature style, Madison wore a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara that accentuated the model’s beautiful, blue eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup with a glossy red lipstick.

The stunner wore her beautiful black hair in romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

For the picture, the Gold Coast native could be seen sitting on the floor of her room, next to a computer table. She placed one of her arms on the table, looked straight into the camera and smiled softly to strike a pose.

In the caption, Madison appreciated her healthy, natural hair and thanked Trendz Hair Studio for the hairdo. She also wished her fans and followers an amazing weekend.

Within an hour of having been posted, the hot picture amassed more than 1,700 likes and above 160 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful body, looks, and hair and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You’re such a hottie, you make my heart skip a beat every single time! I just couldn’t imagine what my life would be like if I never became a follower of yours,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so beautiful, cute, adorable, gorgeous, petty and lovely, [just] like a princess,” another fan chimed in.

“You look amazing! Your hair is everythinggggggg [heart emoji] Don’t you ever cut it short!” a third admirer wrote.

“Just going to take a few moments to marvel at the wonder that is you. And yes, your hair looks incredible. Enjoy the hell out of the rest of your weekend,” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like ‘gorgeous,” “sweetie,” and “my dream girl,” to praise the stunner.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models also liked the pic, including Vicky Aisha and Heather McCartney.